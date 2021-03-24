Khrystal. And Bobbeh C.

KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY has announced a new hip-hop specialty show -- GO DJ! -- to be hosted by KHRYSTAL. and BOBBEH C. The two-hour show will air on SATURDAY NIGHTS from 10p-MIDNIGHT starting THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 3rd.

Sr. Dir./Radio Operations BRYAN TRUTA said, "90.9 THE BRIDGE is excited to welcome KHRYSTAL. and BOBBEH C. to the family. This addition allows us to continue our pledge to offer a platform of music discovery for a broad range of genres and voices. I’m looking forward to the talent and perspective both will bring to THE BRIDGE - and audiences should be, too.”

KHRYSTAL. said, ““I hope to bring a spotlight to artists who are doing new and creative things with the art of rap and hip-hop. Hip-hop has always been a way to keep an anthology of the times — there are a lot of artists right now that have some interesting things to say, and I want to give them a platform to speak out.”

BOBBEH C. said, “With GO DJ! I intend to use my voice to empower thoughts and perspectives that aren't always represented in music. We’re here for the love vibes and inspired energy.”

KHRYSTAL. is a graduate of THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY. Her work fuses the worlds of theatre, film, and music production. BOBBEH C. (ROBERT E. COPPAGE III) is a comedian and host. He teaches storytelling and improvisation and leads TRIBE UNIVERSITY, a beginner’s improv class. Previously, he hosted a drive-time show on Religious KCPZ (PRAISE 95.3) in K.C.

