Charese Fruge, Audrey Drake

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks mornings and everything else with AUDREY DRAKE, who rocks the third mic on the DAVE & MAHONEY MORNING SHOW, which is nationally syndicated from home base ENTERCOM KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS.

Discussing her career, DRAKE said, "I am honored to be a part of a team that has had ties to LAS VEGAS for 15 years. I am also honored to have worked alongside and learned from some incredible programmers like JB KING, ROSS MAHONEY, DENNIS DILLION, MIKE KAPLAN, and MATT MALONE.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks radio, record promotion, production, sales, etc. with our industry's best and brightest women. Read her latest with AUDREY DRAKE here.

