Ross (Photo: NPR)

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY Dir./Legislative Affairs MARTA MCLELLAN ROSS has been named VP/Government and External Affairs at NPR, starting in APRIL.

ROSS, who served for three years at the US. AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA, "brings a distinguished history of work in public service and more than a decade of legislative experience to the role," said NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. "She will leverage her public service expertise to explain the impact of our work to members of CONGRESS, particularly the vital work of public radio stations across the country in service to local communities."

"I am honored to join NPR and contribute to its public media mission. Growing up in a military family, studying in ALABAMA and MASSACHUSETTS, and now working in our nation's Capital, I have always been drawn to NPR's coverage of the nuances of the American story," added ROSS. "NPR's role is even more important now in fostering national dialogue and understanding. As a member of the NPR team, it will be a privilege to support public radio's policy priorities and Member stations in explaining their service to and impact in local communities across the UNOTED STATES."

