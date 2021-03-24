Meat Loaf

MEAT LOAF is preparing to host a TV competition series based on his iconic 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The artist formerly known as MARVIN LEE ADAY has made a deal with the production company NOBODY'S HERO and its principals, CHRISTOPHER POTTS and JONTY NASH -- the creatives behind NETFLIX's "Nailed It!" -- to develop a relationship competition series.

MEAT LOAF, who will executive produce the project, will feature as the man behind the scenes, pulling all the strings on the show, which will see couples compete in a variety of comedic physical games designed to reveal how well they can work together and how much they really trust and believe in each other – all to a soundtrack of classic hits, performed live in studio by the original artists as well as new stars.

Created by POTTS and NASH, the series will be produced by NOBODY'S HERO via the production company’s overall deal with ITV AMERICA.



In each episode, two couples will put their relationship on the line for the show’s cash prize. After two rounds of absurd and sometimes scary physical contests, inspired and accompanied by ballads, the couple on top will advance to the “Endgame,” where their faith in each other will undergo the ultimate challenge.



"I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," which was released in AUGUST1993, was the first single from his album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell," which reignited his career under then new manager ALLEN KOVAC. The single reached #1 in 28 countries and is his only chart-topper in the U.S.



POTTS and NASH are taking the pilot out to market.



Said POTTS and NASH, “For the most part, we want to create shows that are funny, clever and buzzworthy, but two out of three ain’t bad," joking while referring to another of MEAT LOAF's greatest hits.



Added MEAT LOAF, “You took the words right out of my mouth.”

ADAY is repped by GREENE & ASSOCIATES TALENT AGENCY and attorney MARK TEMPLE.

