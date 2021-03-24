Renewed

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and YEA NETWORKS have announced an agreement to extend the syndication contract of “The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show” on 10 of TOWNSQUARE’s Top 40 and Hot AC stations.

TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON commented, "'The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show' gets results for TOWNSQUARE stations. Always has. The hosts deliver a compelling and entertaining show every morning, and the YEA team is top notch. We’re proud to continue our partnership with this excellent show."

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN added, “The listeners of our show on TOWNSQUARE stations are some of our most passionate. We’re excited to have a deal that keeps KELLIE, J-SI, BIG AL and the rest of the crew on in these markets for years to come!”

"The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" can be heard on TOWNSQUARE stations in LAWTON, OK; LUFKIN, TX; ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX; SAN ANGELO, TX; SHREVEPORT, LA; TEXARKAKA, AR; TYLER-LONGVIEW, TX; VICTORIA, TX, and WICHITA FALLS, TX.

