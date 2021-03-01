Calls For An End To Streaming 'Payola'

IMPALA, which represents many of the world’s biggest independent record labels in EUROPE, has published a new report containing a number of suggestions for overhauling the streaming system. Part of the manifesto centers on streaming services that offer rights-holders reduced royalties for guaranteed plays or “privileged treatment in algorithms or other features."

IMPALA says of such practices, “This is payola, and has no legitimate place in improving viability and opportunity for creators.”

The trade body doesn’t mention SPOTIFY by name, but this certainly seems like a critique of the platform’s "Discovery Mode," which enables labels to improve the frequency of their tracks appearing via AUTOPLAY and SPOTIFY RADIO… so long as they accept a reduced royalty rate for those plays.

IMPALA has distilled its new report into a 10-point plan covering a bunch of other hot talking points in the music business too.

In addition to calling for an end to safe harbor privileges for digital services that IMPALA says “distort the market”, the org calls on individual nations across the EU to implement the EUROPEAN COPYRIGHT DIRECTIVE to “protect their creative artists – not timidly, but fiercely."

IMPALA Executive Chair HELEN SMITH added, “We need to change the streaming status quo. Our conclusion says it all. The independent music community stands with artists, ready to help build better models for creators, consumers, services and the environment to make the most of the promise of streaming. Our proposals will also be useful for EU countries implementing the copyright directive. Exempting short clips for example would be a giant step back in time. We hope GERMANY and others are listening.”

Click here to read IMPALA’s full paper on streaming, "It’s Time To Challenge The Flow."

