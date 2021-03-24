DJ CO1

ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS has upped HECTOR "DJ CO1" MINJAREZ to APD. With KLUC since JULY 2008, JD CO1 is currently middays/APD of Urban KXQQ (THROWBACK HIP-HOP)/LAS VEGAS and

mixshow coordinator of KLUC. His APD stripes come with a new multi-year deal.

KLUC Brand Manager JB KING said, " CO1's passion and dedication for all our brands and incredible work ethic have been indispensable, as we work toward of goals. Nothing makes me happier than officially recognizing him with a well-deserved promotion."

DJ CO1 added, "KLUC and KXQQ are home, and I'm excited for the continued opportunity! Being able to expand my

programming role with such a great team is second to none."

