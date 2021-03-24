'Inside Project: Google Searching'

Suffering from Google Addiction? How did we ever survive without it in the past? Let's face it, you can find the answer to just about anything within seconds, simply by typing a few words into the search engine. But that isn't necessarily a good thing.

Experts say, "When we go online, we enter an environment that promotes cursory reading, hurried and distracted thinking, and superficial learning."

Lynn asks the question, "Would removing this luxury cause a similar effect as taking away drugs from an addict? Maybe all this googling is what’s causing our stress in the first place." She also offers a solution in this week's "Inside Project." Click here to find out what it is.

