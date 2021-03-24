Talk Show Bootleg 12

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES' CONFERENCE CLOUD virtual event service has completed its 100th broadcast stream with Talk Show Bootcamp 12, presented by TALENTMASTERS and GABE HOBBS MEDIA.

The CONFERENCE CLOUD platform contains all the features necessary to deploy a full-featured events site, including registration, virtual “exhibition booths," social and networking features, and fully produced broadcasts with high-end production value. In addition, NUVOODOO’s Research Division provides insights into the content development process, and its Digital Marketing Division rounds out the platform.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES EVP/Digital RUSS GILBERT said, “Talk Show Bootcamp 12 was like coming home for us. Our platform is built around the concept that a virtual event is closer to a talk or morning show broadcast than an in-person event, and it’s just nice to work with people who know what to do when you put a mic in front of them.”



In addition to the 16 hours of content (which is now available on-demand here), participants were able to chat in real time, engage with the speakers with live Q&A, and interact with the show’s sponsors.



The NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD will be back in action again at the end of APRIL, powering the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21st-22nd, hosted by ELLEN K and DANA CORTEZ, and will feature ALL ACCESS Publisher JOEL DENVER’s fireside chat and live Q&A with iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. For more information and to register for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, please visit here.

