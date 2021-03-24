NIELSEN has promoted SVP/Diversity & Inclusion SANDRA SIMS-WILLIAMS to Chief Diversity Officer. SIMS-WILLIAMS, who joined NIELSEN from PUBLICIS GROUPE in 2020, is assuming the CDO role formerly held by CEO DAVID KENNY along with his CEO duties since FEBRUARY 2019..

“I am thrilled to lead the next step in NIELSEN’s DE&I journey. To our people we are an employer of choice, to our clients and community we are a trusted and valued partner purposefully focused on DE&I,” said SIMS-WILLIAMS. “I look forward to continue building on our progress and delivering on our commitment to be a truly diverse and inclusive company.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is the heart and soul of NIELSEN’s business. As we continue to evolve our company, SANDRA’s leadership, wisdom and experience as our new CDO will accelerate our progress,” said KENNY. “NIELSEN’s entire executive team, Board and I remain highly focused on improving DE&I across NIELSEN.”

