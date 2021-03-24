Partners With KKR

Global music company BMG and global investment firm KKR will join forces to pursue recorded music, music publishing and other music rights acquisitions. Working together, the companies note they, "will deliver a compelling solution for artists, songwriters and other music rights owners seeking to realize and grow the value of their music assets."

BERTELSMANN Chairman/CEO THOMAS RABE said, “BMG and KKR can jointly pursue opportunities for acquisitions of major catalogs of music rights from now on. Together with KKR, we are ideally positioned to make attractive offers to rights owners.”

« see more Net News