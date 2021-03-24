Webb

Longtime TAMPA radio personality TEDD WEBB is moving into hospice care for dementia and kidney disease after deciding to discontinue dialysis, his son LEE RUIZ posted on FACEBOOK TUESDAY (3/23). WEBB retired from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A in 2017 after co-hosting "AM TAMPA BAY" with JACK HARRIS since 1994.

RUIZ's post noted that WEBB has "been dealing with health issues for quite some time, with the dialysis and dementia being particularly taxing" but has now "reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight, and is ready to move onto the next phase," choosing to end dialysis after FRIDAY and move into hospice early next week. "He feels the time is right and, 'that’s how he sees it' as he would say," RUIZ added.

WEBB hosted at several stations in the TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG market over the years, including WALT-A, WYOU-A, WPKM, WPAS-A, WCWR-A, WFSO-A/WPLP-A, WLCY-A/WNSI-A, WDAE-A, WWBA-A, WRBQ (Q105), and WFLA-A.

