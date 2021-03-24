New DC Affiliate

The BALTIMORE ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK's WASHINGTON affiliation has moved from ENTERCOM Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980) to CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630 AM THE SPORTS CAPITOL) under a new multi-year deal starting with this season.

“We are thrilled to be associated with the BALTIMORE ORIOLES,” said CUMULUS WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. KEN ROBERTS. “From their classic venue ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS to their Hall of Fame heritage, the ORIOLES have a rich history with the League and with the City of BALTIMORE... This winning organization and ESPN 630 AM are going to be great teammates..”

“The ORIOLES are excited to enter into this new partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA’s ESPN 630 AM/ WSBN and to continue delivering ORIOLES baseball to our many fans in the WASHINGTON, D.C. metro area,” said ORIOLES SVP/Administration and Experience GREG BADER. “D.C. area residents can enjoy a full season of on-field action, as well as engaging pre- and post-game programming, through THE SPORTS CAPITOL and the ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK’s coverage all year long.”

The ORIOLES network is headed by flagship ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE.

