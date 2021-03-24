Thomas

Singer and five-time GRAMMY Award winner B.J. THOMAS has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. He is being treated in TEXAS, and “is hopeful for a full recovery,” according to a news release from his publicist.

Thomas is best known for his 1969 Pop hit, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him a GRAMMY that year for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, Male. The song was also inducted into the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 2014. THOMAS won one additional GRAMMY each year between 1978 and 1981, all in the Inspirational Performance categories. His numerous other pop hits include “Hooked On A Feeling” and “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.” On the Country side, THOMAS scored three #1 hits, including “Whatever Happened To Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks From An Old Lover.”

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to GLORIA, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” THOMAS said in a prepared statement. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in Pop, Country, and Gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

« see more Net News