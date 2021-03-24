Jeanna Berge

iHEARTMEDIA taps JEANNA BERGE as Market Pres. for EAU CLAIRE, WI and ROCHESTER, MN, effective THURSDAY,, APRIL 1st. She will succeed RICK HENCLEY who will be retiring after 27 years at iHEARTMEDIA. BERGE will also retain her role as SVP/Sales for the EAU CLAIRE market.

BERGE joined the company's EAU CLAIRE cluster as an Account Executive in 2011 and was promoted to SVP/Sales for that market in 2018. In her new role, she will oversee nine stations.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am beyond ecstatic to lead and learn from these incredible, dedicated, multi-talented teams in the EAU CLAIRE and ROCHESTER markets,” said BERGE. “RICK has been an inspiring leader throughout my career at iHEARTMEDIA and I’m honored to have had him as my mentor. His passion to have his employees always strive to be the best is evident with the success of his career, and I am determined to share that same motivation, positivity and creativity to help these ambitious teams excel. My mission is to continue to build on our already strong connection while having a positive impact on our employees, listeners, advertisers and our communities.”

