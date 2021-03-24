Raybon

Singer MARTY RAYBON, best known for fronting Country group SHENANDOAH, has signed a solo deal with the boutique, NASHVILLE-based Bluegrass label BILLY BLUE RECORDS. The label will be the home for RAYBON’s acoustic roots projects.

He will continue to work and tour with SHENANDOAH, which has scored five #1 Country hits and 10 more Top 10 singles since its chart debut in 1987.

“I am proud to say I have inked a deal with BILLY BLUE RECORDS,” said RAYBON. “The past few weeks have been more than satisfying. To get in the studio and hear banjos and fiddles in the headphones has been a soothing of the spirit … After being away from [Bluegrass] for a while, I realized this is more than scratching an itch for me. It is truly the addition of the drive and strum of Bluegrass music. I love it.”



“I have been honored to be MARTY’s friend for many years,” says JERRY SALLEY, Creative and A&R Director for BILLY BLUE RECORDS. “There just aren’t words to express how excited our team is welcome him back to his Bluegrass roots. We’re thrilled to represent MARTY’s creative Bluegrass efforts, and eager to share his forthcoming album.”



A new single, “Walking The Floor,” is set for release on FRIDAY, MARCH 26th, with an album to follow.

