Valentine (Photo: Caitlin Alexander/CMA)

COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Communications Project Manager LISA VALENTINE is departing her position this week to embark on a travel adventure after renovating a small RV. She plans to do some freelance work while traveling the U.S. for a bit before eventually returning to NASHVILLE.

VALENTINE joined CMA in 2017 as Coord./Communications and was promoted to her current role in 2019 (NET NEWS 8/8/19).

She can be reached here.

« see more Net News