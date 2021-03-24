-
CMA’s Lisa Valentine To Depart
March 24, 2021 at 7:31 AM (PT)
COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Communications Project Manager LISA VALENTINE is departing her position this week to embark on a travel adventure after renovating a small RV. She plans to do some freelance work while traveling the U.S. for a bit before eventually returning to NASHVILLE.
VALENTINE joined CMA in 2017 as Coord./Communications and was promoted to her current role in 2019 (NET NEWS 8/8/19).
She can be reached here.