Lindsey (Photo: Jessica Amerson)

SVP/A&R TAYLOR LINDSEY has been promoted to head of the A&R department at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN), succeeding the departing EVP/A&R JIM CATINO (NET NEWS 3/16). She will report to SMN Chairman and CEO RANDY GOODMAN.

LINDSEY joined the SMN A&R department as a Director in 2013, arriving from BMG CHRYSALIS, where she signed and developed the careers of songwriters and artists, and pitched the catalogs of 13 chart-topping songwriters, including her award-winning sister, HILLARY LINDSEY. The sister team created RAYLENE MUSIC, which was later acquired by BMG. At SONY, she was promoted to Senior Dir. in 2016, VP in 2017 and SVP in 2019.

“It is not often that we can so quickly and naturally look to an internal candidate to succeed a notable executive, but there was never any doubt that TAYLOR LINDSEY should fill this role,” SAID GOODMAN. “Since I arrived at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, TAYLOR has become a crucial part of our company. Her early and ongoing work with MAREN MORRIS, LUKE COMBS, OLD DOMINION, MITCHELL TENPENNY and, most recently, NIKO MOON, gives me great confidence that she is the right executive at the right time to lead SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE’s A&R team to the next level.”

Said LINDSEY, “I’m very excited to step into this new role and am so grateful for the opportunity to further the legacy of A&R at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. None of this would be possible without the mentorship and guidance I’ve received from JIM CATINO over the course of my career. We have an amazing A&R team and a unique approach to artist development that offers our gifted artist roster unmatched commitment for the next evolution in their careers.”

