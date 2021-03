Tied for #1 in Tampa

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WCIE (91.5 THE JOY FM)/TAMPA tied for #1 in the FEBRUARY NIELSEN PPM ratings with a P6+ AQH Share. WCIE shared the top spot with COX RADIO Adult Contemporary WDUV (105.5 CONTINUOUS LITE FAVORITES)/TAMPA. See the latest FEBRUARY ratings here.

