Hannah Chitwood

CAROLINA CHRISTIAN RADIO Contemporary Christian WWIL (Life 90.5)/WILMINGTON, NC adds HANNAH CHITWOOD as Development Assistant/On-Air. CHITWOOD brings four years of Marketing Director experience for two WILMINGTON, NC CHICK-FIL-A’s as well eight years from Director of REACHING HEART's WOMENS OUTREACH. MATT WALL, CCR VP of Development shared, “I’m looking forward to seeing Hannah’s communications and leadership skills at work both on the air and in expanding the outreach and communications program for CCR donors.”

