(Photo: Nolan Feldpausch)

MERCURY NASHVILLE duo MADDIE & TAE are partnering with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) philanthropic arm, THE CMA FOUNDATION, as the fourth participants in its UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION (UVfME) initiative (NET NEWS 7/8/20).

MADDIE & TAE will advocate for the initiative by working with music educators in a variety of ways including virtually meeting with students and teachers to share how music has helped them overcome insecurities and develop confidence. Previous artist participants in UVfME are ASHLEY McBRYDE (NET NEWS 10/30/20) and JIMMIE ALLEN (12/10/20) and LINDSAY ELL (NET NEWS 1/14/21).

“Music has always been incredibly special to us,” said the duo's TAYLOR KERR. “Not only for the enjoyment of listening and creating, but for the healing and connection it brings to so many. We feel honored to be the new CMA FOUNDATION ambassadors and look forward to chatting about our favorite thing in the whole world!"

"The CMA Foundation understands that representation is key in all areas of life," said CMA FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. "MADDIE & TAE are two strong, talented and resilient female leaders in the music industry and we are looking forward to them being examples for these students and teachers, showing them that anything is possible.”

