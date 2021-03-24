iHeart Deal

WILL PACKER MEDIA is partnering with iHEARTMEDIA on a slate of podcasts for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. PACKER previously produced the true crime podcast "FIGHT NIGHT" for iHEARTMEDIA in OCTOBER 2020. The new deal will kick of with an as-yet-untitled scripted fiction podcast set in OAKLAND.

“We are excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to provide innovative and entertaining content to the fast-growing podcast space,” said WILL PACKER MEDIA Pres. ALIX BAUDIN. “Bringing captivating audio stories to diverse audiences allows us to expand our focus across different media platforms.”



“WILL PACKER is one of the most groundbreaking storytellers working today and he and his team are exactly the kind of innovative partners we love to support long-term in the podcast medium,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “He has such an incredible track record across film, television and digital media -- and we cannot wait to see what sort of stories he creates for the more than 100MM Americans now listening to podcasts every month.”

