New Midday Lineup

ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH has expanded WENDY BELL's show from 11a-noon (ET) weekdays to 9a-noon and has added former syndicated "QUINN & ROSE" co-host ROSE TENNANT for "ROSE UNPLUGGED," noon-3p weekdays. BELL's expansion is a move from her previous status, which had her on the air for an hour MONDAY-THURSDAY and three hours on FRIDAY. TENNANT fills the RUSH LIMBAUGH time slot and replaces PREMIERE's hybrid guest host-plus-RUSH-clips show that has been airing since LIMBAUGH's death.

BELL landed on WJAS earlier this year after being fired last year by crosstown ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and, earlier, by ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in 2016 for racist comments.

