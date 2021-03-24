New Clothing Co.

Radio vets DAWN and CHAD ERICKSON have launched HOTMICCLOTHINGCO.COM. DAWN and CHAD commented, "It’s a clothing company FOR radio people BY radio people."

The site is starting with 50 designs and will keep updating the line. The gear features sayings like, "No, I won’t talk like I do on the radio" and "Don't make me use my announcer voice".

Company founders DAWN and CHAD ERICKSON were bitten by the radio bug early in NEW ENGLAND. The pair met in 2007 when working at a HARTFORD cluster. DAN continues in the biz as a voiceover talent.

The idea for HOTMMICCLOTHINGCO.COM started in 2019 on bar napkins but took time to develop through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full line at HOTMICCLOTHINGCO.COM.

