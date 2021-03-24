EMF Studios in Rocklin, CA

The parent company of Contemporary Christian radio networks K-LOVE and AIR1, EDUCATION MEDIA FOUNDATION, is moving to MIDDLE TENNESSEE, according to THE TENNESSEAN. Currently, EMF's headquarters is in ROCKLIN, CA, and the company employs around 500 people nationwide. CEO BILL REEVES shared that they'll begin the move this summer, and the transition will continue over the next three years. REEVES also said, "Everything has really migrated here [to TENNESSEE], so it just makes sense for us to be here around the content creators and the business people."

TENNESSEE Governor BILL LEE shared in a news release, "We are proud to welcome EMF headquarters to TENNESSEE. Our state is home to some of the top music, media and entertainment companies, and EMF will be a respected addition to this important sector. We thank EMF for its investment in MIDDLE TENNESSEE, which will strengthen our reputation as a leader in the music industry."

