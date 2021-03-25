Showcase Series Continues

With the success of the JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episodes 1 and 2 now in the rearview mirror, Episode 3 is taking place TODAY, MARCH 25th at 8p EDT. The lineup will be KALEO, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and BENDIGO FLETCHER.

BARTON said, “VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES started as a result of the COVID cancellation of last summer’s BOULDER SUMMITFEST and will continue on a monthly basis at least until we can gather in person again.”

ALL ACCESS is the official to Media Sponsor for VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

