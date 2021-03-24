CRHOF

The nomination deadline for the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF) Class of 2021 (NET NEWS 3/9) is approaching. Nominations must be received by WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st. Submit your nominee here. Nominees must have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must have been spent in the Country format. Entries received after the deadline will be placed under consideration for the 2022 CRHOF class.

The Class of 2021 will be selected in mid-MAY and honored during the annual CRHOF Dinner and Awards Ceremony, set for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at THE WESTIN in NASHVILLE.

