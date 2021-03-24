Bradley (Photo: Donn Jones/CMA)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of longtime ASCAP executive and former COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Board President and Chairperson CONNIE BRADLEY, who passed away today (3/24). BRADLEY spent more than three decades at ASCAP, rising to the position of SVP and head of the NASHVILLE office. While there, she signed and helped support the careers of numerous future Country stars, including DIERKS BENTLEY, GARTH BROOKS, KENNY CHESNEY, ALAN JACKSON, REBA McENTIRE, BRAD PAISLEY, GEORGE STRAIT and many more. She stepped down from her executive role with the organization in 2010, transitioning to a Strategic Adviser position.

BRADLEY served on the CMA Board from 1983 to 2012, and was elected President in 1989 and Chairperson in 1990. In 2018, she was awarded the CMA's IRVING WAUGH Award of Excellence, an honor bestowed on an individual who is "the originator and caretaker of demonstrated ideas and actions that have broadened and improved Country music’s influence on a national or international level for the benefit of the industry as a whole," according to the CMA. CHESNEY presented her with the honor.

“I am so saddened to hear the news of CONNIE's passing," said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. "She was one of the many trailblazers, along with FRANCES PRESTON and JO WALKER MEADOR, for women in the NASHVILLE music business. Her passion for artists, songs and the Country music industry as a whole paved the way for so many. Personally, I will miss her class, her stories and her humor. I am heartbroken for [husband] JERRY [BRADLEY], and offer my deepest condolences to him and their family during this time.” JERRY BRADLEY is a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

« see more Net News