CMLI Long Island's Eggstravaganza

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND's (CMLI) 5 station cluster is giving away a PLAYSTATION 5 with their socially distant EGGSTRAVAGANZA Egg Hunt. The event started MARCH 20th and will run thru MARCH 28th at the WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE in BAYSHORE. LONG ISLANDERS can win the coveted gaming console by participating in the egg hunt at the EGGSTRAVAGANZA. The more eggs you find, the better your chances are to win the grand prize.

Eggs have been hidden throughout the mall in pre-approved locations, near some of the most popular shopping destinations. Each “Egg” floor decal features one of the CMLI station logos as well as a unique QR code. When a listener locates and egg and scans the code, they are sent to an enter to win page to register for a chance to win the grand prize. There are ten eggs in total and each egg counts as one entry. Listeners are encouraged to find all ten in order to increase their odds of winning.

CMLI returns return this weekend with their morning show hosts, to encourage listeners to "join the hunt" for the chance to win the PLAYSTATION 5, courtesy of GRAND SLAM COLLECTIBLES!

Click here for more information from CMLI Hot AC WALK (97.5)/LONG ISLAND Moring Show Hosts ANNA & RAVEN.

