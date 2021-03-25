Megatrax

Independent music production music library MEGATRAX has just launched its first, brand-new label in five years in SYNC HERO, created for in-show TV use. The new label features underscores and beds perfect for scene-setting and storytelling – a valuable tool for any producer, creator or sound editing professional.



SYNC HERO is a dependable ally for reality TV, game shows, competitions, investigative news and sports, offering a wide variety of genres and styles from the get-go. “Cool, Calm and Collected,” one of the first albums released on the SYNC HERO label is a collection of laid back, smooth and sultry R&B tracks.



The album “Exploring Wilderness” is described as “dark and suspenseful wild tribal percussion beds, while “Electronic Lifestyles” tracks are “energetic, youthful EDM with an international flair.”

