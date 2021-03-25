Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS take to his company blog to share, "Local broadcast radio has a distinct advantage - being in the moment and connecting with an audience on an emotional level. That's been especially the case since the onset of COVID.

"In today's post, a renowned marketer opens his exclusive playbook to share the concept of creating "empathy @ scale" - a quality that helps a brand stand apart. It's a brilliant approach and I'm glad to share it with you."

