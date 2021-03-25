Debuts April 1st

TOM BRADY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, and GOTHAM CHOPRA's RELIGION OF SPORTS is debuting a 7-episode series on MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL's steroid era. "CRUSHED," hosted by former SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Staff Writer JOAN NIESEN, will post on THURSDAYS starting APRIL 1st via PRX, with a trailer available now.

The show will chronicle the steroid era of baseball from the MARK MCGWIRE-SAMMY SOSA home run spree through the Congressional hearings investigating the use of performance-enhancing substances. Among the interview subjects on the show will be former players RICK HONEYCUTT, DAN NAULTY, ROYCE CLAYTON, MIKE TROMBLEY, and JEREMY CUMMINGS; former GIANTS and DODGERS head athletic trainer STAN CONTE; former Reps. TOM DAVIS (R-VA) and DENNIS KUCINICH (D-OH); ROGER MARIS JR.; MARKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS host and NBC affiliate KSDK-TV/ST. LOUIS Sports Dir. FRANK CUSUMANO; ESPN reporter HOWARD BRYANT; and AP reporter STEVE WILSTEIN, who broke the MCGWIRE androstenedione story in 1998.

"I went crazy for baseball in 1998," said NIESEN. "And I've loved it ever since. But over the years, I realized I'd come to the game at a unique and complicated moment, and it's been fascinating to dig in deeper to the steroid era and its enduring legacy. I've learned a lot, and I think this podcast will help listeners separate the truth of that time from the myths."

"My memories of the highs and lows of the steroid era are so vivid. From watching MCGWIRE hitting 62 to him sitting in front of CONGRESS pleading the fifth," said co-Exec. Producer ADAM SCHLOSSMAN. "JOAN expertly tells this story as both reporter and true believer in a game she fell deeply in love with. 'CRUSHED' will challenge the assumptions and even the memories that so many of us have about the steroid era, while asking questions central to baseball's present and future. How did a once-revered American institution lose its heroes, and can it get them back?"

"We're proud to partner with RELIGION OF SPORTS to bring 'CRUSHED' to podcast listeners," said PRX Chief of Business Development and Content JASON SALDANHA. "We believe this must-hear series is elevating what's possible for impactful sports storytelling and journalism in audio."

