Starr

VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL/ARTIST SERVICES President JACQUELINE SATURN and GM MATT SAWIN have advanced ADAM STARR from VIRGIN MUSIC/CMG Head of Marketing to SVP/Marketing. STARR is known as a marketing expert in the music industry with his innovative marketing campaigns for signed artists. In his new role, he will continue to lead strategy, planning, and execution of all marketing campaigns while working with the VIRGIN MUSIC senior executive team.

JACQUELINE SATURN said, “Through this past year, ADAM was key in keeping our team motivated and excited about all of our partners and projects. He is an integral part of our success and this promotion is well deserved for all that ADAM contributes. Also, it has to be said, that ADAM is a 'music encyclopedia' and has never once come to a meeting without a creative idea!”

MATT SAWIN added, “ADAM’s ability to create, identify and execute on opportunities at any stage of artist development, through every lens of a campaign, is bar none, the best. His continued leadership in marketing will further allow VIRGIN MUSIC to elevate the already established best-in-class services we provide to our artists and labels.”

ADAM STARR commented, “I’m incredibly proud to be a part of VIRGIN MUSIC, working with JACQUELINE [SATURN], MATT [SAWIN], and the incredible VIRGIN MUSIC global family. I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing marketing team, and helping our partner artists and labels achieve success.”

http://www.virginmusic.com

« see more Net News