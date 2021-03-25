Hiring Huessler

Not long ago, it was learned that JUD HUESSLER was exiting as PD/afternoon host from CURTIS MEDIA Top 40 WPLW (PULSE-FM)/RALEIGH, NC (NET NEWS 3/11). HUESSLER hinted to a new opportunity, and today we know where he's headed.

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Top 40 WAPE (THE BIG APE)/JACKSONVILLE, FL brings HUESSLER on board as Director of Branding/Programming, effective MONDAY (3/29).

Said HUESSLER, "I am thrilled about this amazing opportunity and for what's on the horizon in JACKSONVILLE, or in JAX as I learn the lingo. A huge thank you to (OM)JULES RILEY, (VP/GM) KATIE REID, JEREMY RICE and (VP/Programming) STEVE SMITH for this incredible honor."

SMITH said, "Jud brings a wealth of experience and talent to JACKSONVILLE and to the BIG APE. We are extremely excited he will be growing our brand and the future of our programming."

RILEY added, "In searching for a candidate to fill this role, we spoke with numerous talented programmers but JUD immediately stood out from the pack. His enthusiasm and strong team leadership qualities are a welcome addition to the BIG APE!"

REID concluded, "JUD's Top 40 experience is exactly what we need to take the APE heritage brand to the next level. With his high ambition, creativity and energy I am certain JUD will hit the ground running and make a huge impact at the station and in the local community."

« see more Net News