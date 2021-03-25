Season Two Launch

The "Shady Ladies of Music City" podcast, hosted by veteran industry executives EVELYN SHRIVER and SUSAN NADLER, launched its second season TODAY (3/25). Country star MARTINA McBRIDE joined the episode, chatting about everything from her music beginnings in her family's band in KANSAS, to her role as the "super chef" during the pandemic. They also discussed the ongoing fight for women to be heard at Country radio, and McBRIDE's role in the 2015 "tomatogate" controversy. Listen here.

“Our first season of 'Shady Ladies' had no guests, just our stories and recollections," said NADLER. "This season we pulled back the curtain to answer some listener questions about the movers and shakers, the big wig career makers who actually run the music business--attorneys, agents, performance royalty reps and how they make the business turn from day to day.”



“All of our guests are superstars in their fields," said SHRIVER. "Our friendships are 20 or 30 years old, and that comfort level is apparent in our conversations. We hope that it gives listeners a glimpse into who these people really are. They are ‘big deals,’ but they are also funny, sweet and down to earth.”

