Total Audience Report

NIELSEN's latest Total Audience Report for MARCH 2021 showed some positive trends in the overall advertising sales market that it says may predict a 2021 rebound.

Among the highlights of the report, advertising spend was up 4% in the first two months of 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown, but despite major declines in the rest of the year (down 28% year-to-year in second quarter, 25% down in third quarter), the fall-off had "slowed considerably" to just 5% year-to-year by fourth quarter. As for broadcasting, radio continued to rate highly in trustworthiness, with 60% of people 35-49 years old calling radio spots very or somewhat trustworthy, with TV just behind at 59%. And radio reach remains the greatest of all media -- 88%, ahead of smartphone/web apps at 85%, live or time-shifted TV at 80%, TV-connected devices at 56%, Internet on a computer at 52%, and apps/web on a tablet at 45%. Radio's share of ad spend remained at 4% in 2020, flat from 2019; total ad spend on all mediafell from $132 billion to $112 billion.

The report also includes extensive survey evidence that consumers are itching to get "back to normal" with purchases, services, and travel.

See the entire report here.

« see more Net News