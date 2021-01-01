Bert Weiss (Photo: thebertshow.com)

CUMULUS Top 40/Mainstream WWWQ (Q100)/ATLANTA and WESTWOOD ONE syndicated host BERT WEISS is celebrating 20 years of THE BERT SHOW. The show debuted on then SUSQUEHANNA-owned WWWQ on MARCH 23, 2001. CUMULUS bought SUSQUEHANNA and WWWQ in 2005.

In 2010, WEISS began syndicating the show and it was eventually picked up by WESTWOOD ONE. The show is now on in 25 markets.

See more on BERT WEISS and THE BERT SHOW's 20 year run from the ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO here.

