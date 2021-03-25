Joining The Network

RYAN HOPPE's "HOPPE HOUR" podcast has joined the QODPOD podcast network.

HOPPE, who also works at COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA, has been hosting his interview and celebrity news show for several years with many guests from the radio business, with recent visits from "ACE & TJ SHOW" co-host DAVID "ACE" CANNON, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS)/KANSAS CITY's BOB FESCOE, former SIRIUSXM "COVINO AND RICH" co-host RICH DAVIS, longtime CHICAGO sports radio host MIKE NORTH, consultant MIKE MCVAY, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO host MARC SILVERMAN, ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE's BJ SHEA and STEVE MIGS, and many more.

« see more Net News