RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE's BETRIVERS and PLAYSUGARHOUSE mobile sports betting apps will become official title sponsors of a pair of ENTERCOM and BETQL AUDIO NETWORK shows as part of a multi-year partnership.

The deal will see the daily "YOU BETTER YOU BET" podcast with NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY add BETRIVERS as title sponsor, and KOSTOS will serve as a brand ambassador for BETRIVERS and will voice the "BETRIVERS SPORTS BETTING MINUTE" airing weekdays on ENTERCOM Sports stations where sports betting is legal.

“RSI is an ideal partner for YOU BETTER YOU BET,” said ENTERCOM President of Sports MIKE DEE. “The company’s authentic approach to the sports betting marketplace aligns well with NICK, KEN and the hardcore betting audience that consume the nation’s No. 1 fully dedicated daily sports betting podcast.”



RSI Pres. RICHARD SCHWARTZ added, “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with ENTERCOM as they broaden their focus on the fast-paced online betting markets and collaborate more closely with the RSI team to deliver insightful content and helpful analysis to listeners.”



“I have enjoyed being a part of the RSI family and have been excited to advocate for the BETRIVERS and PLAYSUGARHOUSE online betting brands as I believe they are one of the best operators in the market,” said KOSTOS. “The YOU BETTER YOU BET team looks forward to more integration over the next few years as we evolve together in a post-pandemic environment to bring our signature ‘Wagertainment’ to events and onsite broadcasts.”

