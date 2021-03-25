Time To Chill

GREEN HILL PRODUCTIONS, a subsidiary of PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC, has launched EMERALDWAVE, offering curated playlists featuring gentle nature sounds set to guitar and piano, and ambient electronic music. The lifestyle brand is designed to nurture the human spirit through sound.

EMERALDWAVE is a subscription-free, full content platform available on their YOUTUBE channel and via streaming platforms. GREEN HILL MUSIC artists DAVID ARKENSTONE and JIM BRICKMAN are featured among the EMERALDWAVE selections.

BLAKE DAVIS, GREEN HILL GM notes, "GREEN HILL has grown so much over the past 25 years, diversifying into a wide range of sounds. A consistent thread for GREEN HILL has been the company's ability to connect with its fans on an emotional level, helping to bring them a sense of calm. EMERALDWAVE is the perfect extension of this ethos."

Visit emeraldwavebygreenhill.com to learn more.

« see more Net News