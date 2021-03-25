20 Years And Counting

THE DECEMBERISTS had hoped to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band this summer with a tour, but due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, the band won’t be hitting the road until 2022. In lieu of the tour, the band is planning to stream a performance live over three evenings.

Being billed as TWENTY (OR TWENTY-ONE) YEARS BEFORE THE MAST: THE INTERNET CONCERTS, the shows will occur on APRIL 11th, APRIL 18th, and APRIL 25th. Fans can view one evening or all three, plus there will be special VIP passes.

The band said in a statement, “It was with truly heavy hearts that we announced the cancellation of this summer’s tour. We really had hoped that we’d be able to play in front of you sweaty, singing thousands when we postponed the dates initially — and while there is every reason to believe that this pandemic may soon be a strange and bitter memory, it just isn’t wise to gather together in our sweaty, singing multitudes *quite* yet.?

All the details about the streaming shows can be found here.



« see more Net News