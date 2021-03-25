CRS 360

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) held its most recent CRS360 webinar, "CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look," YESTERDAY (3/24). The webinar expanded on ideas previously presented as part of this year's annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR research project conducted by NUVOODOO and presented by the company's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS.

If you missed the presentation, you can watch it here.

