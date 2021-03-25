-
ICYMI: Country Radio Broadcasters Webinar Series 'CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look'
March 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM (PT)
COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) held its most recent CRS360 webinar, "CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look," YESTERDAY (3/24). The webinar expanded on ideas previously presented as part of this year's annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR research project conducted by NUVOODOO and presented by the company's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS.
If you missed the presentation, you can watch it here.