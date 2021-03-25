-
WWPW (Power 96.1)/Atlanta Has $1000 For Best 'Thirst Trap' Photo
iHEARTMEDIA CHR WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA is looking for the best "Thirst Trap" photo and it could win you $1000.
To be clear, a "Thirst Trap" photo (noun), is a sexy photograph posted on social media for the purpose of getting attention!
Submissions will be excepted through APRIL 11th, voting will take place April 12th - 25th, and the winner will be announced APRIL 26th.
You must be 18 years or older, no nudity and keep it PG -13. For more info or to submit and vote click here.
