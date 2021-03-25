Sale

ZIA BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling News-Talk KACT-A and Country KACT-F/ANDREWS, TX to JESSICA MAY REID and Station Mgr./morning host GERALD K. REID's ANDREWS BROADCASTING COMPANY INC. for $80,000 for the real estate.

In other filings with the FCC, WOLFE COMMUNICATIONS is transferring low power FM WWZB-LP/MANCHESTER, KY to PROJECT RADIO CORP.

L.C. ORRICK OUTREACH, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Spanish Religion KQLC/SEALY, TX to COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. for $90,000.

PHARIS BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of County KAGE-A (formerly Sports KHGG-A (SPORTS HOG 1580 & 101.1))/VAN BUREN-FORT SMITH, AR to DARREN GIRDNER's G2 MEDIA GROUP LLC for $34,000, including $18,240.75 to pay off translator lease payments due to EDGEWATER BROADCASTING.

« see more Net News