Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK on the loss of his father. JOHN J. KRINIK passed away on SATURDAY, MARCH 13th at the age of 73 after a battle with the chronic lung disease bronchiectasis.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on SATURDAY, JUNE 12th at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH, 1049 CHENANGO ST., BINGHAMTON, NY. Those wishing to kindly consider memorial contributions can make them to either CATHERINE’S CUPBOARD (1031 CHENAGO ST., BINGHAMTON, NY 13901) or the charity of their choice.

KRINIK shared on FACEBOOK, “I would like to say a big, heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, my sister, mom and family. I miss my dad and know he is not in pain anymore. He is at peace.”

Reach KRINIK with messages of sympathy here. Read the full obituary here.

