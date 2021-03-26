Moody

ALL ACCESS is pleased to announce the promotion of KAYLAN MOODY to Associate Editor. MOODY joined the ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team as Editorial Assistant in JANUARY 2020. In her new position, she succeeds MONICA RIVERA, who is departing on FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd to join ENTERCOM’s RADIO.COM as NASHVILLE-based Content Producer, Country Music.

Prior to ALL ACCESS, MOODY was MD/morning talent for MARC RADIO GROUP’s Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ)/GAINESVILLE, FL. MOODY launched her career in radio as an undergraduate at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, where she worked on the air at university-owned stations Country WRUF-FM (103.7 THE GATOR) and Top 40 GHQ, where she was also a research assistant and student General Manager. She was awarded a student scholarship to attend the NAB RADIO SHOW in 2017 and 2018. MOODY has a Masters in Mass Communication degree from the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER said, “We are very excited to offer advancement within the company to one of our own rising stars. KAYLAN is a terrific and talented team member, and has been a wonderful addition to our ALL ACCESS family these past 14 months. She is ready and eager to step up into this new role, where we know she will excel.”

Added ALL ACCESS Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK, “During an extraordinarily difficult pandemic year filled with challenges, KAYLAN rose to the occasion again and again. Her positive energy and great work ethic have strengthened the NASHVILLE team, and she has built great relationships in the radio and Country music industries.”

MOODY said, "I'm thrilled to be transitioning into this new role with ALL ACCESS. I've learned an incredible amount in the past year, and I can't wait to see how I continue to develop from here. I'm grateful to PHYLLIS STARK and JOEL DENVER for the opportunity, and excited to keep delivering top-notch content to our readers!"

ALL ACCESS now has an immediate opening for an Editorial Assistant in NASHVILLE. Send resume and cover letters to STARK here.

