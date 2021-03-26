iHeartMedia

iHEARTMEDIA COLORADO announced a new campaign, "We are iHEART COLORADO BOULDER Strong" – a on-air broadcast fundraiser to benefit the victims and the families of this week's mass shooting, which took place at a KING SOOPERS grocery store in BOULDER, claiming the lives of ten people, including a BOULDER police officer. Funds raised from the event will be distributed through the COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF BOULDERN COUNTY, a local nonprofit responding to immediate needs and anticipating future challenges of the community.

TODAY, all 26 iHEARTMEDIA stations across COLORADO, including the clusters in DENVER/BOULDER, FORT COLLINS/NORTHERN COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS and PUEBLO.SOUTHERN COLORADIO will ask listeners to help the victims of the tragic event and their families. Monetary donations can be made directly to the COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF BOULDER COUNTY through each station's website.



In addition to fundraising efforts, the stations’ on-air personalities will provide messaging for those who are struggling with this tragedy by encouraging them to connect with COLORADO CRISIS SERVICES.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER President BRENDA EGGER, “We are proud to help with the healing process and provide assistance to those who were impacted by MONDAY’s tragedy.”

