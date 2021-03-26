Kennedy (Photo: Cody Heckber)

Once an employee of BBR MUSIC GROUP, BYRON KENNEDY is now returning as a signed artist.

KENNEDY had been VP/Promotion for BBR imprint STONEY CREEK RECORDS until he departed last MAY to pursue a standup comedy career (NET NEWS 5/5/20). Now, the label has signed him to a comedy record deal.

KENNEDY, who joined STONEY CREEK in 2017, previously was Dir./WEST COAST Promotion at BBR sister imprint WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, and before that spent 15 years at CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO as VP/Programming and Country KNCI PD. He did comedy on the side whenever he was able.

“BYRON KENNEDY is one of the funniest people I have ever met," said JON LOBA, President of Recorded Music at BBR parent BMG NASHVILLE. "Having worked with JEFF FOXWORTHY and BILL ENGVALL, among others, that says a lot. While he was a very capable label and radio executive, I always encourage our staff to follow their passions. Comedy has always clearly been his. We are so excited to join him in that journey and look forward to helping the world laugh at and with BYRON just as anyone who personally knows him has.”

Said KENNEDY, “What is this life!?! The first time I signed a contract with BBR MUSIC GROUP, it was to promote their artists. The second time I signed a contract with BBRMG it was to BE one of their artists! This is nuts! I’d like to thank JON LOBA for his belief in me. This is a dream come true and I don't think anything I say here could possibly capture how grateful I truly am. We have all been through some crazy times the last 12 months and we need to laugh now more than ever. Getting to bring joy and laughter to people every week is such a blessing, and BBR MUSIC GROUP is now going to help me do that on a much larger scale! I hope we can all laugh together soon!”

KENNEDY started a residency at the LA COMEDY CLUB - LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, MARCH 21st. He is planning a performance stop in NASHVILLE in mid-JULY as he tours comedy clubs across NORTH AMERICA. No details have been disclosed about an album release date.

He signed with NASHVILLE-based MARATHON TALENT AGENCY and SPIELBERG ENTERTAINMENT for management in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/4).

« see more Net News