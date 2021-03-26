Prager

Another News-Talk station is dropping PREMIERE NETWORKS' posthumous version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" and replacing it with another syndicated show, this time ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KNZR-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA, which is adding SALEM RADIO NETWORK's DENNIS PRAGER for 9a-noon (PT).



GM JEREMY PRICE said, “KNZR is thrilled to announce that THE DENNIS PRAGER SHOW, along with the massive PRAGERU audience, has now been added to the lineup.”

