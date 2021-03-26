-
KNZR/Bakersfield Replaces 'The Rush Limbaugh Show' With Salem's Dennis Prager
March 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Another News-Talk station is dropping PREMIERE NETWORKS' posthumous version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" and replacing it with another syndicated show, this time ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KNZR-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA, which is adding SALEM RADIO NETWORK's DENNIS PRAGER for 9a-noon (PT).
GM JEREMY PRICE said, “KNZR is thrilled to announce that THE DENNIS PRAGER SHOW, along with the massive PRAGERU audience, has now been added to the lineup.”