LAS VEGAS-based consumer products company BOOMER NATURALS announces that it will join forces with PAIGE NIENABER and CPR PROMOTIONS to support radio stations across the globe participating in COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY on MAY 25, 2021. On COVID Remembrance Day, radio stations, clusters and groups will pause and engage with their audiences in remembering those who have been lost since the global CORONAVIRUS pandemic hit in 2020.

BOOMER NATURALS will donate face masks to radio stations planning related events on MAY 25th. BOOMER NATURALS has donated more than 400,000 masks to date to communities across the U.S. through its BOOMER NATURALS website. The company’s products are available through its own website as well as through a retail store in LAS VEGAS, and in CVS stores across the US. The BOOMER NATURALS SILVER-INFUSED REUSABLE CLOTH FACE COVERS conform to the most recent guidance from the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.

COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY will afford participating stations to reflect on the events of the past year, honor and give tribute to the victims, to the heroes, and to the people in their communities who have stepped up and been a part of the response effort during the health crisis. CPR PROMOTIONS will provide radio stations with multiple ideas that they will need for this day. COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY will also be an opportunity for stations to continue to build on their campaigns to get the best, most current information on local vaccine availability and scheduling to their audiences. MANNGROUP RADIO, BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP are partnering with CPR PROMOTIONS on the industry-wide initiative.

AMBERLY QUAINTANCE of BOOMER NATURALS, said: “This opportunity to partner with the radio stations is fantastic! There are so many ways we can connect to donate masks to the communities that need them, and the radio is an excellent medium to make those connections.”

NIENABER, said: “We are thrilled to welcome BOOMER NATURALS to the COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY initiative, and to provide their masks free of charge to radio stations participating with local COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY events. COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY is a chance for radio stations to activate and engage their audiences in a day of tribute to the ones we have lost and also the people who have helped us from the beginning.”

There is no charge for stations to participate in COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY on May 25th. Go to www.cpr-promotions.com/covid-remembrance-day to sign up to receive free masks for your COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY event, and download a PDF of ideas and thought-starters. There will also be audio resources provided by BENZTOWN and networking and assistance from CPR PROMOTIONS as brands define what their COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY action plan will be.

